Beautiful weather staying around for the weekend

Bakersfield is enjoying highs in the 80s
Posted at 7:52 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15

If you plan to take a trip to the coast this weekend, now is the perfect time to enjoy those cool temperatures, but you may not have to go anywhere.

Bakersfield enjoyed a beautiful day Thursday with a high of 81°.

The weekend is off to a great start with Friday's high reaching 82°.

But, if you have your beach bags already packed, you can expect to see cool and comfortable temperatures all across the state.

San Diego saw a high of 74° on Thursday and is anticipating a cool 75° on Friday.

San Luis Obispo also saw great weather today with a high of 76°.

Tomorrow, SLO is looking forward to a high of 71°.

You don't have to go to the coast to benefit from the cool conditions.

Fresno expects a high of 85° to kick off the weekend on Friday, and Sacramento is awaiting a high of 84°.

All of California is benefiting from the early fall weather.

Air quality is looking better as well in the moderate category for Thursday and Friday.

A slight chance of rain Sunday night and Monday is the only concern for us here in Kern county.

Otherwise, spend the day outdoors and take advantage of these lovely conditions.

