Beautiful weather staying around for the weekend

If you plan to take a trip to the coast this weekend, now is the perfect time to enjoy those cool temperatures, but you may not have to go anywhere.
Bakersfield enjoyed a beautiful day Thursday with a high of 81°.
The weekend is off to a great start with Friday's high reaching 82°.
But, if you have your beach bags already packed, you can expect to see cool and comfortable temperatures all across the state.
San Diego saw a high of 74° on Thursday and is anticipating a cool 75° on Friday.
San Luis Obispo also saw great weather today with a high of 76°.
Tomorrow, SLO is looking forward to a high of 71°.
You don't have to go to the coast to benefit from the cool conditions.
Fresno expects a high of 85° to kick off the weekend on Friday, and Sacramento is awaiting a high of 84°.
All of California is benefiting from the early fall weather.
Air quality is looking better as well in the moderate category for Thursday and Friday.
A slight chance of rain Sunday night and Monday is the only concern for us here in Kern county.
Otherwise, spend the day outdoors and take advantage of these lovely conditions.