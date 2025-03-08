Beautiful weekend, more rain next week

After a few days of rain and snow, our weather is looking up, at least temporarily.

Beautiful weather is expected across Kern this weekend!

Skies will be clear, and temperatures will be comfortable.

We will see a chilly start to the weekend though, as many spots outside of Bakersfield will be at or below freezing Saturday morning.

Through the day mountain areas will see their temperatures climb back into the 50s on Saturday, with Valley areas in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will climb into the 70s in the Valley by Sunday, with breezy southeast winds.

Big changes are on track for next week, with two rain chances in the forecast.

The first rain chance will be late Monday into Tuesday.

That storm system looks to be tracking to our south, so we'll likely only see a few showers and no significant widespread rain.

The second rain chance looks much more promising.

That will be a much larger, stronger storm that affects nearly the entire state Wednesday into Thursday.

That means the odds that we get at least a good, soaking rain are fairly high.

The system is still nearly a week away, so fine details aren't yet clear, but we'll be closely watching the potential for significant rain and snow!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

