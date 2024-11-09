Beautiful weekend, small rain chance next week

We are in for a beautiful weekend across Kern!

Winds will be calm, skies will be clear, and temperatures will be comfortable.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s all across the county.

We are tracking some changes toward Veteran's Day, though.

The holiday itself should be nice, but a cold front will move through Kern late in the day.

This could give us a few rain drops, but is more likely to bring gusty winds and definitely cooler temperatures.

Still, we'll be keeping an eye on the system and our rain chances through the weekend!

