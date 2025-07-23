Below average temperatures continue

While much of the country is dealing with intense summer heat, Kern County is cooling down.

Bakersfield hit 90° on Monday, nine degrees below our average high of 99°.

Temperatures will stay cool through the week and even into the weekend.

High temperatures through Sunday are expected to be within a degree or two of 90°.

Highs will likely be below 90° in the KRV, and below 80° in the mountains!

Even desert areas will be below 100°!

Enjoy the cooler weather!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

