Below average temperatures continue

Bakersfield will be near 90° through the weekend
23ABC Evening weather update July 22, 2025
While much of the country is dealing with intense summer heat, Kern County is cooling down.

Bakersfield hit 90° on Monday, nine degrees below our average high of 99°.

Temperatures will stay cool through the week and even into the weekend.

High temperatures through Sunday are expected to be within a degree or two of 90°.

Highs will likely be below 90° in the KRV, and below 80° in the mountains!

Even desert areas will be below 100°!

Enjoy the cooler weather!

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

07/22/2025

Clear

-° / 66°

2%

Wednesday

07/23/2025

Clear

92° / 65°

1%

Thursday

07/24/2025

Clear

92° / 63°

2%

Friday

07/25/2025

Clear

91° / 65°

2%

Saturday

07/26/2025

Clear

92° / 66°

1%

Sunday

07/27/2025

Clear

94° / 69°

1%

Monday

07/28/2025

Clear

98° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

07/29/2025

Clear

100° / 71°

0%