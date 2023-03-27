Below average temps persist in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield continues to deal with cooler than normal temps for this time of year.

The valley reached a high of 59° on Sunday, almost 15° below average.

Temps are expected to warm up slightly on Monday in Bakersfield to 67°.

We'll continue to see good air quality and dry weather through Monday, but major changes are on the way.

Tuesday brings a new storm system coming to our air, bringing more rain and snow.

The valley can expect up to 0.5" of rain and gusty winds, and our northern mountain communities have a winter storm warning in effect through Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be very cold in the mountains, so make sure to stay warm in the morning.

We'll keep you updated as this storm develops.

In the meantime, stay safe out there.