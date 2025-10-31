Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boo-tiful Halloween forecast across Kern County

23ABC Morning Weather Update Oct 31, 2025
Happy Halloween, Kern County. Our forecast on the final day of October is not ghoulish or scary—it'll actually be quite nice in all of our neighborhoods.

Temperatures remain slightly above average through the afternoon. Bakersfield will be in the upper-70s, low-70s in the mountains, and 80s in the KRV and desert towns. Once we lose that sunshine, mild temperatures are expected for trick or treating!

Temperatures stay in the upper-70s in Bakersfield this weekend. Daylight savings time comes to an end on Sunday, so remember to "fall back," and set those clocks back on Sunday.

The extended forecast shows a system developing next Wednesday into Thursday. As of now, we anticipate cooler temperatures, increased wind, and minor rain chances at the end of next week, but we're monitoring that system's progress as models become more clear.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

10/31/2025

Sunny

79° / 55°

1%

Saturday

11/01/2025

Sunny

81° / 55°

4%

Sunday

11/02/2025

Sunny

79° / 56°

3%

Monday

11/03/2025

Partly Cloudy

82° / 54°

0%

Tuesday

11/04/2025

Sunny

79° / 54°

1%

Wednesday

11/05/2025

Partly Cloudy

76° / 54°

7%

Thursday

11/06/2025

Mostly Sunny

71° / 53°

4%

Friday

11/07/2025

Partly Cloudy

71° / 53°

5%