Borel Fire weather: Red Flag Warning extended

The Borel Fire in northeastern Kern County continues to burn.

You can find the latest information on the fire and evacuations here.

The fire's growth has been aided by critical fire weather conditions, which are expected to continue.

The Red Flag Warning in effect for the areas around the fire has been extended until 11 PM Monday.

On Sunday winds in the vicinity of the fire peaked between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with the strongest winds in the afternoon.

Humidity levels near the fire were around 20%.

The gusty winds and dry air make the fire more difficult to fight, and more likely to spread rapidly.

Monday's conditions will be very similar.

Humidity will be around 15-20%, and winds in the vicinity of the fire will gust between 20 and 30 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Winds will be primarily out of the west, which tends to push the fire in an eastward direction, but local changes in wind from topography, and the topography itself will influence fire growth too.

Westerly winds will keep smoke out of Bakersfield, but periods of poor to very poor air quality will be possible for areas downwind of the fire.

Looking long term, our weather looks to remain warm and dry with periods of gusty winds, so it's very much possible the Red Flag Warning could be extended beyond Thursday.

