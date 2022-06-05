Breezy to windy conditions across the SJV persist

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Due to an onshore flow we experienced cooler afternoon highs but these temperatures are short lived. We jump up to 90 in Bakersfield tomorrow while Lake Isabella jumps into the 80s and Tehachapi and Frazier Park jump into the 70s.

We can expect for these breezy to windy conditions to continue into tomorrow. Kern,CA has a wind advisory in effect that won't expire until 7am tomorrow.

Our air quality was at 50 today dropping us into the good category and is expected to continue into tomorrow.

We can expect the winds to turn offshore by Tuesday inviting temperature to climb to above average, by Friday Bakersfield and Lake Isabella will hit triple digits.

Temperatures will be 12-16 degrees above average on both Friday and Saturday. There is no rain in sight.

