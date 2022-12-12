Brief break from the rain, but not for long

Kern County dealt with more rain, and we can continue to expect these conditions through Sunday night.

Rainfall totaled to 0.20" in Bakersfield, and that's just the start.

Another wave will make its way east through Kern, and we could expect another 0.16" of rain in Bakersfield by Tuesday.

Other parts of the county saw even more rain.

Totals in Keene added up to over 2.00" since Saturday night.

Thunderstorms and rain showers will last through the evening, and lingering rain is in the forecast on Monday.

We plan to clear up nicely through the middle of the week as we await another system headed our way by nest weekend.

Our mountain communities are not only seeing rain.

Through Sunday afternoon, Tehachapi and Lake Isabella dealt with snowfall!

We could anticipate anywhere from 3.00" to 6.00" of snow at our highest peaks in Kern.

Up to an inch of snow is in the forecast for the Tejon pass and Tehachapi pass, so plan on travel delays and road closures.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our south mountains and south Kern from 7 p.m. Sunday evening through 4 p.m. on Monday.

Temperatures for the valley will stay in the 50s this week, but our mountains are much colder in the 30s and 40s for Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in eastern Kern, but that is helping to clear out the pollution in the bowl, allowing for good air quality on Monday.

Take it slow on the roads and stay warm!