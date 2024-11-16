Calm but cool this weekend

Rain and snow are winding down across Kern County.

A few lingering showers will continue through Friday evening before our weather dries up on Saturday.

For most, this was our best rain event of the season so far, with Bakersfield picking up 0.11", the first time we've seen over a tenth of an inch.

Winds will remain gusty in Eastern Kern through Friday night, but will gradually die down Saturday.

Temperatures will be on the cool side this weekend.

Overnight lows in the 30s will be widespread Friday night, and many mountain areas will fall into the 20s.

Mountain areas will only see highs in the 40s on Saturday, but will get back into the 50s by Sunday.

The rest of the county will see 50s and 60s.

Warmer weather is on track for next week, with highs in the 60s and 70s expected county wide.

We will have to keep an eye on fog chances toward the end of the week, though.

