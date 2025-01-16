Watch Now
Calm, comfortable weather in the forecast

The strong winds to our south are dying down
After days of strong winds to our south, the Red Flag Warning has finally been expired.

In fact, calm weather will be the forecast here in Kern County for the next several days.

Expect light winds, clear skies, and highs in the 60s here in the Valley.

The downside of the comfortable weather is that we do need some rain.

Bakersfield is running nearly an inch below average for rainfall at this point in the season, and we've got no promising rain chances in sight.

