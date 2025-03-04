Calm Tuesday, more rain Wednesday and Thursday

Sunday was a fairly busy weather day across Kern County, with scattered showers and thunderstorms county wide.

Some spots picked up heavy rain, while other got just a few weak showers.

Bakersfield picked up 0.13" at the airport Sunday.

The weekend storm has mostly cleared out, but winds remain very strong in our desert areas, and a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect through the night.

Fortunately Tuesday looks calm.

Winds will be light, and temperatures look to be slightly below average with just a few clouds in the sky.

Our weather picks back up on Wednesday, though.

Rain will start up again in Kern Wednesday morning, with widespread rain into the afternoon.

Additional showers and storms are possible into Wednesday night, alongside mountain snow, including snow at pass level.

Another round of rain will then arrive Thursday afternoon, and last into Thursday night.

Snow will be possible over the passes Thursday night as well.

Rain totals between the two days look significant, 0.50" to 1.00" in the Valley, and some higher totals over 1.00" possible in the foothills and the Kern River Valley.

Significant snow is expected above 5,000 feet, with totals of 3 to 6 inches possible.

The highest points in Kern could see up to a foot of snow.

At pass level, rain is likely to mix with snow during the day on Thursday, which will limit accumulation.

Still, up to an inch is possible Wednesday night, and an additional inch or two is possible Thursday, which means we'll have to keep a close eye on road conditions.

We'll continue to track the storm and update you on the details!

