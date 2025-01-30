Calm weather in Kern, rain chances for Northern California

It's going to be yet another clear, cold night in Kern County.

A Freeze Warning is once again in effect for the San Joaquin Valley.

Most spots outside of Bakersfield will fall to or below freezing Wednesday night, with Bakersfield falling into the mid 30s.

In addition to freezing temperatures, we could see some areas of fog in the Valley, too, but it's not likely to be widespread.

As we head into Friday and into the weekend temperatures will rise quite a bit, and here in Bakersfield we'll likely see highs in the 70s by the weekend!

While we warm up, northern California will see significant rain and snow.

Rain will start up on Friday and last through the weekend and even into early next week.

Widespread rain totals over an inch are possible for the northern half of the state, and the northern Sierra Nevada will see several feet of snow.

Here in Kern we could see a stray shower or two Sunday into Monday, but no significant rain is expected.

However, rain chances do pick up on the backside of the system, which means rain is possible by the middle of the week!

