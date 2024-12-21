Calm weather this weekend, rain possible Christmas Eve

After dense fog to start the day, our skies cleared by late morning, allowing temperatures to climb above average.

Bakersfield hit 63°, which was cooler than expected, but still about 10° warmer than Wednesday.

Conditions were MUCH cooler in northern parts of the Valley.

Fog and low clouds never lifted in Sacramento, keeping their temperatures in the 40s!

As we head into the weekend, our weather will hold steady.

We'll likely see morning fog followed by afternoon clearing, and valley highs in the 60s.

Of course, if the fog fails to lift, temperatures will be cooler.

Our weather will get more active next week, as a storm system brings a chance for rain to Kern County by Christmas Eve.

Fortunately, this storm doesn't look to bring us any major impacts.

Rain totals won't be all that high, likely 0.10" to 0.25", and snow levels look to remain above the passes, so travel impacts will be minimal.

Gusty winds in Eastern Kern and wet roadways will likely be our biggest issues.

We'll keep tracking the storm as we get closer to the holidays!

