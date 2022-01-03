Calm weather to kick off the new year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — After a long winter break and an impressively wet December, we're chilly but dry to kick off the new year. With all that saturated soil we do of course have a chance of fog each morning, but today is too cold with the 30s in the valley for widespread fog to form. I think we have a better chance for fog development tomorrow and Wednesday.

So as sunshine warms us up to another sunny and seasonal afternoon, expect highs in the mid-50s in the valley, low 50s in the Kern River Valley and Kern Desert, and upper 40s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Today also brings another forecast of moderate air quality, so there is still no wood burning permitted unless you have a registered device.

You'll notice increasing winds through the passes and down into the desert this afternoon into this evening as a storm tracks by to our north, but unfortunately we don't get any precipitation this far south.

In fact our next slight chance of rain could come late Friday into Saturday, but that system also looks just a bit too far north to give us anything promising just yet.

The long range forecast calls for another storm that could be a bit stronger next Monday, but as it's still a week away we'll have to be patient and wait while it develops.

