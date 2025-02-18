Watch Now
Calm week ahead, warmer this weekend

After a fairly busy weather week last week, we've got no major worries this week.

Our only concern right now is strong winds in Eastern Kern.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through the night for the mojave desert slopes.

Those winds won't last, though, and everyone will have calm weather by Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures through the week will be fairly average, with Valley highs in the 60s.

We are tracking a nice warm up though!

High pressure will build in by the end of the week, taking weekend highs into the 70s in the Valley!

