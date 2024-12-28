Calm weekend, cooler next week

We don't have much to worry about weather wise for the next several days.

Over the weekend the weather in the Valley will be calm, with clearing clouds.

Overnight fog will be possible in the Valley, but it's not likely to be widespread.

Valley highs will be in the 60s.

Temperatures will drop a bit for the last two days of the year, into the mid 50s.

From there temperatures rise again to start the New Year, but high pressure building in will increase our fog chances.

