Calmer weather expected Thursday

Gusty winds will die down overnight
It was a fairly windy Wednesday!

In Bakersfield winds gusted over 30 miles per hour, but even stronger winds over 60 miles per hour were measured at the base of the mountains just east of Arvin.

To our south, the Mountain Fire in Ventura county was fanned by strong Santa Ana winds, growing to over 10,000 acres Wednesday alone.

Fortunately, the strong winds won't last.

Winds will begin to die down overnight, and will be light on Thursday.

In fact, our weather looks to stay calm through the weekend!

