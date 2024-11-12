Calming down after rain and blowing dust

A strong cold front made its presence felt across Kern County Monday.

As the front swept through the Valley it brought gusts over 40 miles per hour, whipping up dirt and dust.

In Bakersfield visibility dropped to about half a mile at the airport, with the dust storm lasting about 20 minutes.

In addition to travel issues, several power outages were reported across Kern, with as many as 16,000 without power early Monday evening.

Behind the dust, winds dropped and rain began to move through Kern.

The rain was mostly light, with valley spots expecting less that a tenth of an inch.

Some slightly higher totals in the mountains are possible, with a few snowflakes possible overnight, too.

Calmer, but cooler weather is expected Tuesday.

Skies will clear through the day, with Valley highs near 60°.

The calm weather may not last long though, as we're keeping an eye on another rain chance Friday.

