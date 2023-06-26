Central valley heating up

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Savor the feeling of beautiful weather for just a few more days because serious heat is headed our way next week.

For now, Bakersfield saw a pleasant day with a high of 84° on Sunday along with calm winds.

Across the county, most areas enjoyed comfortable highs in the 80s.

Places like Tehachapi saw even cooler high 72°, but our desert communities are already feeling the heat with China Lake reaching a high of 93°.

To start the work week, we will be dealing with warmer weather as this warming trend persists.

Bakersfield can expect a high of 88° on Monday, our mountains are looking at highs in the 70s and 80s, and our deserts will see temps reach the upper 80s and 90s.

If you think that's hot, just wait.

We're tracking high pressure off the coast that will bring triple digit heat to Kern County by Friday.

So far this year, we've only seen one triple digit day on May 14th at 102°.

That will be changing very soon.

As we gear up for the changes, make sure to wear light clothes when you head outside and stay hydrated.