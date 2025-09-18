Chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms Thursday

The leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Mario travels into California Thursday. The influx of this moisture brings rain and thunderstorm chances to Kern.

Scattered showers are likely in the morning, and all of our communities have the chance for passing showers through the day. Thunderstorm chances exist county-wide, and it's best to remember: when thunder roars, go indoors. Keep a close eye on the skies before heading to the Kern County Fair Thursday night.

The National Weather Service placed all of Kern County under a flood watch Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. The reason? Thunderstorms.

Those storms often bring brief periods of heavy downpours, plus thunder and lightning, of course. The heavy rain often associated with thunderstorms is why the flood watch is active for Kern County. Flooding in low lying or poor drainage areas is possible.

Friday has slightly lower chances for rain and storms, but scattered activity is possible. We're monitoring the radar very closely over the next two days.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

