Chance to break five-day heat wave Wednesday, plus drier weather moves in

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. After a very busy stretch of rain and storms, plus heat and humidity, nicer conditions are heading our way.

The high pressure system that allowed the monsoonal moisture to flow into Kern the past several days shifts to the East on Wednesday, and that shift allows drier air to move in. We have less of a chance of storm activity.

Northeast Kern County, including Ridgecrest and the Lake Isabella area, has around a ten percent chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. The main takeaway is we will not have as much widespread activity. Most of the storms stay to our North in the Sierra Nevada.

Bakersfield will be less humid and a touch cooler Wednesday. Our forecast high is 98 degrees, and if that verifies, that will break our five-day heat wave.

