Chances of rain ahead

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — This coming week will have two chances of rain. The first arriving Monday night, although the rain is not expected to be heavy.

The National Weather Service predicts that a stronger system will cause rain Wednesday night into Thursday evening.

The dense fog Kern County experienced last night into the early morning has dissipated creating more visibility.

Although cool, our air quality is at 147 which is unhealthy for sensitive groups this means no burning for all.

Seasonal weather is expected throughout the week. Bakersfield saw a high of 58 today with lower 60s and 70s for the south mountains of Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Frazier Park.

Tomorrow we climb to 60 in Bakersfield, weather conditions are expected to fluctuate throughout the the week.