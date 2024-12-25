Watch Now
Chilly Christmas Day

Our weather is not quite merry and bright
After a rainy Christmas Eve, our weather will be drying out for Christmas Day.

Bakersfield picked up 0.35" of rain, bringing our season total to 1.55", right about average for this time of year.

Christmas Eve also featured strong winds, which will die down for Christmas Day, too.

Our only weather concern for Christmas Day is patchy morning fog.

Christmas will be on the cool side, with highs ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s across the county.

Looking past Christmas we're tracking calm, uneventful weather, and a gradual warm up.

Merry Christmas!

