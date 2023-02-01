Chilly start to the day but a weekend warmup awaits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The warmup is starting for Kern County, bringing a jump in temperatures Tuesday night. By this weekend we're seeing comfortable conditions and clear skies.

Starting Wednesday, most of Kern County will see temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Tuesday. Temperatures continue to increase until we hit highs of mid-60s on Saturday.

A drop in temperatures will resume Sunday but only by a few degrees. A small chance of rain makes its way into mountain and valley areas Sunday.

Overnight cools remain in low to mid-30s for mountain communities. A Freeze Warning remains in effect in the Valley, with temperatures near to below freezing expected, especially outside of Bakersfield.

Frosty conditions and patchy fog during early morning hours will continue through this week, which means make sure to give yourself some extra time to prepare your car before heading out.