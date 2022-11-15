Watch Now
Chilly weather ahead

Temps will stay consistent this week
Posted at 5:39 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 20:39:29-05

Bakersfield enjoys a relatively nice day with a high of 65° to kick off the work week.

After a cold weekend, temps in the low 60s will stick around for the rest of the week.

For the valley, temperatures are 5 to 9 degrees below average.

A new low-pressure system in northern California will be keeping temps chilly and bring higher winds to Eastern Kern.

Our mountain communities can expect to see cooler weather as well this week.

Lake Isabella will be in the 60s.

Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be even colder in the 50s through this week.

Overnight lows for our mountain communities will be near freezing, so do bring a jacket or a sweater with you if you plan to head out early in the morning or get back home late at night.

Unseasonably cool weather seems to be the trend for much of California as well.

Coastal areas like San Luis Obispo saw a high of 65° on Monday and can expect a cool day on Tuesday with a high of 67°.

Calm, dry weather will otherwise persist this week, so stay safe and stay warm!

