Chilly with a chance of fog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The first weekend of December is in the books in Bakersfield and another day closer to Christmas.

If you're trying to get your Christmas shopping done early this year and spent your day at the stores, let's hope they had the heater on.

At the Tejon Outlets, temps fell in the 50s throughout the day, but if you visited the Valley Plaza Mall, this Sunday brought average conditions to the valley.

Bakersfield reached 61° — no change from Saturday.

Other spots in the desert like Mojave hit 63°.

While it was chilly during the day, it will get even colder overnight.

Most places will see overnight lows in the 40s, but some areas could get even more uncomfortable through the evening.

Pine Mountain Club expects an overnight low at 38°, but if you like the cold weather, head over to Jawbone Canyon where temps will drop to 36° Sunday night, but if you will be traveling in the evening or early morning, be careful on the roads.

A chance of foggy conditions is in the forecast.

Visibility could be reduced to 5 miles in Buttonwillow in the early morning hours.

In Bakersfield, fog could reduce visibility to less than 7 miles.

While this isn't terribly dangerous, make sure to be extra cautious by turning on your headlights and take it slow on the roads.

On Monday, highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s in most of Kern with temps rising steadily through Wednesday.



