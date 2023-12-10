Christmas shopping in cool weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — If you're taking advantage of the weekend to knock some Christmas shopping off your to do list, it's a great time to do it.

Temps in Bakersfield hit 61° on Saturday and will stay in the low 60s before a warmup hits.

Bakerfield was one of the warmest spots countywide.

Some areas in our deserts and mountains dropped to the 50s.

China Lake hit 58°, and temps slid even lower in Tehachapi at 50°.

These chilly highs mean even colder overnight lows.

McFarland expects a sub freezing overnight low, and Bakersfield could get near that with a low of 36°.

While that's cold, it's even worse in the desert.

Jawbone Canyon should see an overnight low at 24°, and California City should fall to 28°.

With the cold nights, a freeze warning will be in effect in the valley through Wednesday.

If you live in northwest Kern, cover your plants and bring your pets indoors the next couple days.

Otherwise, good news is on the horizon.

An end of the week warmup will bring temps in Kern close to 70°— beautiful weather as we get closer to Christmas.



