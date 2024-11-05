Clear and comfortable for Election Day

Election Day is looking good!

Here in the Valley skies will be clear, winds will be calm, and highs will be right around 70°.

The only issue we have to keep an eye on is gusty west winds in our desert areas.

On Wednesday those winds will become easterly, and bring strong gusts here in the Valley.

The gusty east to southeast winds will increase temperatures in the Valley, too.

To our south, strong Santa Ana winds are likely on Wednesday.

Other than the gusty winds, no significant weather is expected for the next 7 days.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

