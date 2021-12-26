Clear skies across the San Joaquin Valley today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The San Joaquin Valley was greeted with clear skies and good air quality today and although the air quality will continue to be gracious the skies tell another story.

The National Weather Service predicts that an organized system could roll into Kern County as early as tonight bringing with it a much colder system than the previous storm which can cause snow levels at the pass level.

A winter storm warning is in effect starting tonight into Monday, snow amounts are expected to be between 2-4 feet above 5000 feet, as much as a foot below 5000 feet and up to 6 inches below 3000 feet.

Kern county should see a brief break Tuesday but a weaker storm system is on the way bringing with it wetter weather Wednesday-Friday.