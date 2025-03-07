Clearing out for Friday

We're tracking the last few lingering showers Thursday evening.

One or two more quick bursts of rain or snow are possible, but they won't be very widespread, and they'll fade out completely by around midnight.

This latest storm did bring us some good rainfall.

Bakersfield picked up 0.50" of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing us to 3.07" for the season.

That's still about an inch and a half below average.

Looking ahead, Friday looks like a decent day in Kern.

Freezing temperatures are still expected in the morning hours for our mountain areas, so icy spots are possible.

Skies will start out cloudy, but clear into the afternoon, giving us a high of just shy of 60° here in Bakersfield.

Skies will stay clear and temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend.

Saturdays highs in the Valley will be in the 60s, and we'll likely to reach the 70s by Sunday!

Our weather looks to be active again next week, though.

We're monitoring rain chances Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday into Thursday.

We'll keep you updated on both of those storms!

