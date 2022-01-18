Clearing skies and average highs expected today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A low that moved over Southern California yesterday afternoon is on its way out, but we did get some showers out of it! Though it wasn't measurable in Bakersfield, some portions of Southern Kern County picked up a few hundredths of an inch of rain. Unfortunately with our infamous rainshadow, not only were most valley locations skipped by the rain, we didn't get a remarkable improvement in air quality either.

So expect today's forecast to stay in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, and therefore wood burning is still prohibited. But with clearing skies we'll enjoy seasonal highs in the low 60-s in the valley, the Kern River Valley and the Kern Desert, with cool breezes keeping the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park in the low 50s today.

High pressure is building in the Pacific this afternoon, leaving us calm and stable conditions, and therefore a chance for fog development in the valley tomorrow morning! I think we'll have a better recipe for fog on Thursday morning!

That ridge will stay offshore but remain in control through the end of the week. We'll have the chance for some high clouds and a breeze on Friday to mix things up, but the system responsible for that change looks like an "inside slider", or a storm on the desert side of the Sierra, which historically don't bring any rain to Kern County.

The high pressure in the Pacific then rebuilds for the weekend ahead, with more mild highs and clear skies.

