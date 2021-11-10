Clearing skies bring mild highs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A mix of fog and low clouds in the valley and adjacent foothills this morning is causing some problems for drivers. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the north and northwest cities here in the valley, mainly Delano and Wasco, through 11 a.m. with visibility of a quarter mile or less at times.

Otherwise dry conditions return as high pressure builds in from the Pacific, dominating our forecast for the next couple days. As skies clear today I think we have a better chance of fog development tonight, so we'll watch that forecast closely and keep valley temperatures in the mid-60s today and upper 60s tomorrow. Fog typically dissipates by 10 a.m. here in Bakersfield, so I think the Veterans Day Parade tomorrow morning will be good to go! But dress in layers as it will be in the upper 50s to begin and then pleasant mid-60s with sunshine by lunch time.

As for the rest of Kern County: up in the Kern River Valley where fog isn't an issue, they'll enjoy a big jump to the upper 60s today and upper 70s by tomorrow! The Kern Desert is a little warmer than that while the south mountains will see upper 50s today and upper 60s tomorrow.

That high pressure stays in control through the weekend ahead, jumping the valley cities to those sunny 70s Friday through Monday, but with more haze on the horizon as air quality gets worse day by day. The Kern River Valley and Kern Desert are warmer, with 80s in the forecast this weekend!

We're watching the long range forecast for another storm system possible next Tuesday, but for now I'll just introduce cloud cover and cooling and wait to see what it really means for rain chances this far south.

