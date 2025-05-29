Closing in on triple digit heat

We're steadily getting closer to triple digit heat.

In fact, parts of Kern may hit the 100° on Thursday.

Triple digit would be limited to the very hottest parts of the desert, though.

In the Valley highs will be no hotter than the lower 90s.

Triple digit highs will be much more common on Friday and Saturday.

All of our Valley and desert communities will have the chance to break 100°, and even the Kern River Valley will be close.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday looks a touch cooler, with a forecast high of 99° in Bakersfield.

If we do manage to hit triple digits Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it will mark out first heatwave of the year!

In addition to the heat we're also tracking a small chance for showers and storms over the weekend, and a big cool down for next week!

