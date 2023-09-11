Cloud cover and moisture bringing rain to the east

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Mild conditions graced Bakersfield on Monday with a high at 93° — right on track with typical weather for this time of year.

Across the state, the central valley enjoyed temps in the mid 90s with SoCal feeling the hottest across the state.

Los Angeles reached near 90°, and Palm Spring climbed to 108°, hitting triple digits again.

Closer to home, overnight lows will cool into the 60s and 70s across Kern County with Bakersfield anticipating a 94° day on Monday.

We continue to track the remnants of Tropical Storm Jova as it brings showers through the county.

Sunday afternoon, cloud cover and light rain hit the valley and mountains and through Monday afternoon showers will be possible.

We are expected to dry out in the evening.

Highs through next week in the valley will hover in the low 90s.

Highest winds will reach up to 35 miles per hour in Mojave with breezy gusts in the valley.

Air quality remains in the moderate category on Monday.

