Cloudy and chilly conditions hit Bakersfield on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It was a cloudy and cool day across California as most families make their way back home following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bakersfield reached 62° on Sunday, but if you were coming from Fresno temps climbed to 61°, but if you were coming from Los Angeles the high hit 72°.

More of that cool weather is on the way to the central valley.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s for most of Kern County with Bakersfield expected to reach 40° on Sunday night.

Some places like Jawbone Canyon expect even cooler conditions, dropping to 25° through the evening.

Because of the cold conditions, a freeze warning remains in effect through Thursday morning for the desert and northwest regions in Kern.

If you plan to spend time outdoors through the night, wear a couple extra layers, a warm hat and a jacket if you especially hate the cold.

By the end of the week, Kern county can expect a chance for rain.

On Wednesday, Bakersfield should see a 20% chance of rain with temps falling to the 50s on Thursday.

Our mountains will see temps reaching as low as the 40s by the end of the week for Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

We'll keep you updated on the rain chances this week, but in the meantime, stay warm.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

