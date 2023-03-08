Cloudy, cool weather stays in the valley before major changes head our way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Tuesday dealt us a cool, cloudy hand in Bakersfield.

Temps reached a high of 57° with cloudy skies.

For this time of year, we are unseasonably cold, but we are expecting near normal temps to join us by the end of the week.

By Thursday, temperatures will be in the 60s, but it's not all good news.

Another atmospheric river is set to hit California on Thursday.

That means Bakersfield and north could accumulate between 0.5" to 1" of rain — even up to 1.5" in the Lake Isabella area.

South of Bakersfield will see less precipitation, adding up to as much as 0.5" of rain.

Our desert communities will see even less rain with totals between 0.1" to 0.25".

Atmospheric conditions could mean excessive rainfall above 8000 feet, and rapid snow melt brings a threat of flooding in rivers and streams Thursday night through Saturday night.

Because of this, a flood watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.

If you live near a river or flood prone areas, we advise you to create an evacuation plan in the event of high flood waters.

Be aware of your surroundings, don't drive through standing water, and be sure to stay up to date with the weather conditions as they develop.