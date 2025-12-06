Cold and foggy days continue in Kern County

Another winter night ended off the week here in Kern County, with highs in the 50's to 60's.

Bakersfield saw a high of 50º, with another cold night ahead with most of the county dropping into the 30's overnight.

Fog was also in the forecast again, with a dense fog advisory appearing in the Grapevine until 7 p.m. Friday.

However as we head further into the week, a warming trend will start to appear in our desert and mountain communities, with temperatures reaching up to the 70's.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

