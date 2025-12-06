Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold and foggy days continue in Kern County

Temperatures remained in the 50's and 60's in Kern Friday afternoon, but once again dipped into the 30's with foggy conditions overnight into the morning.
23ABC News Evening Weather Update 12/5
Posted

Another winter night ended off the week here in Kern County, with highs in the 50's to 60's.

Bakersfield saw a high of 50º, with another cold night ahead with most of the county dropping into the 30's overnight.

Fog was also in the forecast again, with a dense fog advisory appearing in the Grapevine until 7 p.m. Friday.

However as we head further into the week, a warming trend will start to appear in our desert and mountain communities, with temperatures reaching up to the 70's.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

12/05/2025

Clouds Early/Clearing Late

-° / 38°

7%

Saturday

12/06/2025

Mostly Clear

56° / 40°

6%

Sunday

12/07/2025

Mostly Clear

58° / 41°

5%

Monday

12/08/2025

Mostly Clear

59° / 42°

7%

Tuesday

12/09/2025

Mostly Clear

57° / 44°

7%

Wednesday

12/10/2025

Mostly Clear

56° / 44°

6%

Thursday

12/11/2025

Mostly Clear

57° / 44°

6%

Friday

12/12/2025

Mostly Clear

61° / 46°

4%