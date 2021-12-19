Cold and foggy morning across much of the San Joaquin Valley

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Fog is likely to develop in the valley tonight and could potentially become dense and widespread overnight.

Expect sub-freezing temperatures in the desert again tonight and freezing in rural areas.

Dry weather should remain until Monday but a strong storm coming off the coast could bring with it rain as early as Tuesday. According to The National Weather Service the San Joaquin Valley could see 1-2inches of rain between Tuesday and Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service snow levels will start at around 7000 feet Wednesday, but will lower to around 5000 feet on Thursday and possibly 3000 feet on Friday.

Winds are relatively calm today but could pick up Thursday and Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch will start late Tuesday night into Sunday afternoon for Lake Isabella. The Kern Mountains could get 1 to 3 inches of rain with the Desert getting around 0.5".

Our air quality is moderate at 80 which means no burning unless registered.

Bakersfield reached a high of 58 today but as the evening approaches the temperature will drop to 35.

Our mountain towns of Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier park are also experiencing highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.