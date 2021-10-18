Cold front brings morning rain but we're quickly clearing today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A healthy morning rain graced most of Northern and Central California early this morning with Sierra snow levels around 6,000 feet. Unfortunately this cold front is passing by quickly, with a chance of showers in the valley until about 8 a.m. with showers continuing in our mountains until about 10 a.m.

The rest of the day is breezy, clearing and much cooler, with a drop of about 20-25 degrees from yesterdays sunny 80s! So we'll have highs just in the low 60s in the valley this afternoon, which is well below our seasonal average of 79 for this time of year. The rest of the county also drops temperatures dramatically in a day, with forecasts in the low 60s for the valley and most desert cities, the mid-50s in the Kern River Valley and just the upper 40s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

So as we see the big puffy clouds at lunch time, it's a great afternoon to grab a sweatshirt and go fly a kite after school! Those winds are blustery in the desert, where they are left high and dry by this morning's rain, so with gusts to 55 miles per hour today they could see areas of blowing dust. A Wind Advisory is in effect there for the rest of the day, so be careful traveling through the passes and down into Eastern Kern County.

With more sunshine this afternoon we will be heading into a clear and cold night, with a drop to the 40s here in the valley and freezing conditions in the south mountains leading to a frosty start to your Tuesday.

The rest of the week will stay below average in those nice 70s with high passing clouds and westerly winds as we watch a couple storms pass by the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

Our next chance of rain here in Kern County could come this weekend, as a much stronger Pacific Storm takes aim at Central California. This storm is looking cold and wet, with a good chance of rain and Sierra snow Saturday into Sunday, but we need monitor how it develops and how much moisture it can bring onshore before we start talking about the chance of Kern County's first snow of the season. I will drop temperatures to the 60s for the weekend ahead while we watch and wait.

