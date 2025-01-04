Cold front brings strong winds to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KERO) — A cold front moving through California is bringing two main impacts to Kern County.

First, it’s increasing winds, with a wind advisory in effect starting tonight at 9 PM for the Mojave Desert slopes. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in Mojave by early Saturday morning.

Second, the front brings a slight chance of rain, mainly in the mountains, including the Grapevine. Any showers are expected to be scattered and brief, unlikely to persist into Saturday.

The weekend will see cooler temperatures following the front’s passage.

