Cold front heading to Central Valley bringing scattered showers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A cold front will approach Central California this afternoon. This cold front will swing through the service area this evening into early tonight.

Scattered showers are likely in the majority of Central California today and tonight ahead of and along this cold front.

Snow levels will start at around 5,000 feet today, before falling to about 3,000 feet tonight. The probability of four inches of snow or more in Yosemite Valley is 54% today and tonight. The probability of six inches of snow or more in Yosemite Valley is 43% today and tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Sierra Nevada today and tonight. Rain amounts in most of the San Joaquin Valley will be one tenth of an inch or less today and tonight. Rain amounts in the northeastern portion of the San Joaquin Valley will be one tenth of an inch to one quarter of an inch today and tonight. Rain amounts in the Sierra Nevada foothills will generally be one quarter of an inch to one half of an inch.

There is a slight chance of snow showers along Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass and along Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass tonight. Snow amounts, if any, will be less than an inch.