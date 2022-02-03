Cold mornings with warmer afternoons continue

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We're continuing to see cold mornings with warmer temperatures in the afternoon.

That means three things for us:

1. Cold nights

2. Warm afternoons

3. No chance for rain.

The cold nights are the biggest concern for us, with a Freeze Warning in effect through Friday morning in the Valley outside of Bakersfield.

Temperatures in these areas may fall to or below freezing, so be sure to cover up sensitive plants and bring pets inside.

Our afternoon highs will be great though!

Highs will be right around 60 in the Valley on Thursday, and steadily climb to about 70 by early next week!

