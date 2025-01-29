Cold nights, comfortable afternoons ahead

It'll be another clear, cold night in Kern.

Temperatures will fall to or below freezing for most places outside of Bakersfield, and even Bakersfield will be close to freezing.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for the Valley for both Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Despite the cold mornings our afternoon will be relatively comfortable, with sunny skies and highs near 60° in Bakersfield.

While our weather is looking mostly uneventful, northern California is in for some significant rain.

An atmospheric river will bring rainfall and mountain snow to NorCal starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

There is a chance that we could see some rain here in Kern on the tail end of that system next week, but it's far from a sure thing at this point.

We'll keep a close eye on the storm!

