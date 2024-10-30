Cold nights, cool days ahead

Cool, fall weather is here to stay!

High temperatures ranged from the 40s to 60s across Kern on Tuesday, and lows were below freezing in some of our mountain areas!

In fact, it was cold enough for a bit of snow near Pine Mountain Club early Tuesday.

Clearing skies Tuesday afternoon will set us up with another chilly night.

While Bakersfield will stay in the 40s, 30s will be possible in more rural Valley and Desert areas.

Temperatures will be near freezing for most of our mountain areas, so frost is likely!

Highs will rebound into the 50s for mountain areas Wednesday, with Valley and Desert areas returning to the 60s.

Halloween looks to be about the same as Wednesday, which means perfect temperatures for trick-or-treating!

The one thing we do have to watch for on Halloween is gusty winds, mainly in our desert areas.

Looking a little further ahead, models agree on a weather system heading our way this weekend, but disagree on the impacts.

Cool weather is very likely, and rain is possible for the weekend, but it's too early to be confident that rain will fall.

We'll keep watching the sytem closely and keep you updated through the week!

