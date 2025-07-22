Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Comfortable July weather this week

Bakersfield will see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s
23ABC Evening weather update July 21, 2025
Posted

Late July is on average the hottest part of the year here in Kern County.

That is not going to be the case this year.

Temperatures have fallen all across Kern on Monday, and will continue to do so for the rest of the week.

In Bakersfield, our high temperature will be right around 90° through rest of the week and into the weekend.

That's about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year!

Mountain areas will see beautiful highs in the 70s this week, and even the desert will be in the double digits.

Enjoy the cooldown while it's here!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

07/21/2025

Clear

-° / 68°

1%

Tuesday

07/22/2025

Clear

92° / 65°

2%

Wednesday

07/23/2025

Clear

92° / 63°

1%

Thursday

07/24/2025

Clear

93° / 65°

2%

Friday

07/25/2025

Clear

91° / 65°

2%

Saturday

07/26/2025

Clear

90° / 65°

2%

Sunday

07/27/2025

Clear

92° / 67°

1%

Monday

07/28/2025

Clear

97° / 70°

0%