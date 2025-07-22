Comfortable July weather this week

Late July is on average the hottest part of the year here in Kern County.

That is not going to be the case this year.

Temperatures have fallen all across Kern on Monday, and will continue to do so for the rest of the week.

In Bakersfield, our high temperature will be right around 90° through rest of the week and into the weekend.

That's about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year!

Mountain areas will see beautiful highs in the 70s this week, and even the desert will be in the double digits.

Enjoy the cooldown while it's here!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

