Comfortable start to the holiday weekend

23ABC Evening weather update July 4, 2025
Posted

Bakersfield broke it's heatwave on the 4th of July, hitting only 92°!

The nice, cooler weather will continue for the first half of the weekend.

Bakersfield is forecast to hit 93° on Saturday, with a forecast high of 91° for Lake Isabella, and 81° for Tehachapi.

Unfortunately, despite the decent temperatures, air quality remains a concern.

The Madre Fire burning in San Luis Obispo County has been sending smoke into Kern for several days, and may continue to do this weekend, depending on how much the fire grows.

