Comfortable temperatures for Halloween

For most of Kern County, we're looking at beautiful weather for Halloween!

That's especially true here in Bakersfield, where we're expecting a high of 69°, with clear skies and calm winds.

Temperatures will gradually drop into the 50s by around 9PM, so it will be a cool, comfortable night for trick-or-treating!

Temperatures will be a little on the chilly side in our mountain areas, with temperatures in the 40s after sunset, and desert areas, especially just east of the mountains, will have to deal with strong winds.

Looking past Halloween, we've got our eyes on a storm system heading our way for the weekend.

This cold front will drop our temperatures, and give us a chance for some rain.

At this point the rain looks light though, with most spots picking up less than a tenth of an inch.

Slightly higher totals will be possible in the mountains.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the system and updating the forecast accordingly!

