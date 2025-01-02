Comfortable weather to close out the week

Not a bad start to the New Year!

Bakersfield got back to sunshine on Wednesday, and our high temperature climbed back up to 61°.

After some morning fog, skies are expected to clear again Thursday, and highs will return to the 60s.

Friday looks to feature less sunshine, but temperatures will still be comfortable, in the mid 60s.

Cooler weather is on track for the weekend behind a weak storm system.

That could give us a few rain drops here in Kern on Saturday too, but no significant rain is expected.

Winds will pick up in eastern Kern on Saturday as the system moves past, but gusts aren't expected to be strong enough to bring any real impacts.

