KERN COUNTY, Calif. — We're seeing cold and dry conditions heading into the weekend.

Highs are in the upper 40s for most of the San Joaquin Valley Friday. Near freezing temperatures are expected in rural areas Friday night and Saturday night.

We'll see slightly warmer highs on Sunday in the upper 50s.

We stay in the mid 50s next week as another storm system moves into central California Monday night, bringing valley rain and mountain snow through next Friday.